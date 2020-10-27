Rain delays continuing at Texas

Rain clouds still hang over Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon, and a continuation of the Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway – red-flagged after just 51 laps were run on Sunday – looks less and less likely.

Rain brought an early end to the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 – the second race in the playoffs Round of 8 – with Clint Bowyer in the race lead. The race was originally scheduled to resume on Monday morning, but yesterday was rained out completely. Thus, NASCAR pushed the restart back another day, to today at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Mother Nature seems to have other ideas.

9:30 am on top

12:15 pm on bottom Major progress being made and it feels better out than it did at any point yesterday. No noticeable precipitation in the air though still very chilly. No update on schedule at this time.#AutotraderEchoPark500 | #NLTX pic.twitter.com/HQXuQt0lEi — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) October 27, 2020

Whenever the race resumes, NBCSN will carry the television broadcast while PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.