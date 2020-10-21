PODCAST: Austin Hill

Austin Hill makes a return visit to The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the Truck Series season. For Hill and Hattori Racing, that includes winning the regular-season championship and earning new single-season highs in every statistical category.

Kelly Crandall

Kelly has been on the NASCAR beat full-time since 2013, and joined RACER as chief NASCAR writer in 2017. Her work has also appeared in NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Illustrated magazine, and NBC Sports. A corporate communications graduate from Central Penn College, Crandall is a two-time George Cunningham Writer of the Year recipient from the National Motorsports Press Association.