PODCAST: Austin Hill

By October 21, 2020 8:40 AM

Austin Hill makes a return visit to The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the Truck Series season. For Hill and Hattori Racing, that includes winning the regular-season championship and earning new single-season highs in every statistical category.

  • The big success Hill has found in a short amount of time
  • Having Scott Zipadelli as his crew chief
  • Hill’s growth in confidence on and off the track in two years with HRE
  • How the garage had to get to know him as he became a consistent contender
  • Hill discusses whether he would be content building a career in the Truck Series versus trying to get to Cup
  • Having a more compact racing schedule this year
  • Ways the playoff field expanding to 10 drivers changed things
  • The chip on his shoulder to make the Championship 4
  • Hill’s chances in the Round of 8 and the team’s short track aero package

