PODCAST: Austin Hill

Austin Hill makes a return visit to The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the Truck Series season. For Hill and Hattori Racing, that includes winning the regular-season championship and earning new single-season highs in every statistical category.
The big success Hill has found in a short amount of time
Having Scott Zipadelli as his crew chief
Hill’s growth in confidence on and off the track in two years with HRE
How the garage had to get to know him as he became a consistent contender
Hill discusses whether he would be content building a career in the Truck Series versus trying to get to Cup
Having a more compact racing schedule this year
Ways the playoff field expanding to 10 drivers changed things
The chip on his shoulder to make the Championship 4
Hill’s chances in the Round of 8 and the team’s short track aero package
Comments