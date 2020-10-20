Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Preview: RM Sotheby’s Elkhart Collection sale

By October 20, 2020 11:30 AM

RM Sotheby’s will auction off an exceptional private collection of more than 240 cars, 30 motorcycles, trucks, trailers and select memorabilia and equipment — offered almost entirely without reserve — at its Oct. 23-24 sale in Elkhart, Ind.

The culmination of decades of careful and targeted collecting of some of the finest cars by a single owner, the Elkhart Collection comprises some of the most exceptional marques and models in automotive history — from sporting British and Italian cars to microcars, classics, supercars, modern sports cars, 1950s convertibles and coach-built icons.

Meticulously maintained, the collection showcases a tremendous range of marques, led in representation by Jaguar, Lotus, Mercedes-Benz, Fiat, Ford, Ferrari and more, highlighted by an exceptionally rare 1953 Fiat 8V Supersonic by Ghia; a 1969 Lamborghini Miura upgraded to SV specification; a restored 1964 Aston Martin DB5 upgraded to Vantage specification; and a 1955 Cooper-Jaguar T38 Mk II (photo above) among others.

Included in the sale catalog, this race-prepared ’67 Alfa Romeo Duetto Spider.

For additional details, photos and sale catalog, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.

