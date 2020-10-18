Team effort pays off for Scuderia Corsa at Petit Le Mans

Scuderia Corsa’s path to its second Petit Le Mans victory was a collective triumph for drivers Cooper MacNeil, Jeff Westphal and Alessandro Balzan. A final pass for the GT Daytona class lead by Westphal came in the chicane with 40 minutes remaining, but he said that was just the icing on the cake.

“It was a real team effort today,” Westphal said. “Cooper and Ale did a great job all race keeping the car in front of the field. I just happened to be the one that closed at the end. The Scuderia Corsa guys had the WeatherTech Ferrari hooked-up at the end. They put the car into a window where it would be good when it got cold at night. The colder it got, the better the car got. It was a pleasure to drive.”

The win was especially meaningful for Balzan, who returned to Scuderia Corsa for the first time since the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January. While Balzan is a two-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion, he had never won at Petit Le Mans.

“I would like to dedicate the win to Nina, my girlfriend; her dad passed away a few months ago,” he related. “I am so grateful for David and Cooper MacNeil of WeatherTech to put me back in the car. It is my 40th birthday today — that is a lovely gift. This one of the few endurance races wins that I was missing. The car was amazing. We kept the rear tires on it, and it was a great run and a great win.”

MacNeil was similarly delighted in the team’s efforts, and to have made the most of the opportunity the drivers had been handed.

“The team gave me the tool, the great car to fight with, and that is what I did,” MacNeil said. “We thought we would be good off of the trailer because we had a good car for the six hours; boy, were we wrong. We had to work on it. The Scuderia Corsa guys didn’t complain about anything we wanted them to do, which was a fair amount of work. Thanks to them for keeping at it and working hard.

“It was up to us to execute as well as them to perform on pit stops. We had some contact with some prototypes, but that is multi-class racing, so that kind of thing happens. I am pretty stoked to get my second Petit Le Mans win.”