Kyle Larson applies for NASCAR reinstatement

Kyle Larson has officially applied for NASCAR reinstatement, a spokesperson confirmed Friday afternoon.

Larson has been indefinitely suspended since April 13 for using a racial slur while competed in an iRacing event, which was broadcast live over another competitor’s stream. A condition of Larson’s reinstatement process required the completion of sensitivity training.

Chip Ganassi Racing fired Larson on April 14, and he was replaced in the No. 42 Chevrolet by Matt Kenseth. Sponsors ended their deals with Larson and Chevrolet terminated its relationship with him.

It is important to note that while Larson applied for reinstatement earlier this week, officials are reviewing his request, and he has not been reinstated. Larson has been more visible in recent weeks, like giving his first television interview Friday on the “CBS This Morning” program explaining how he is making amends.

“I know deep down I’m not a racist,” Larson said. “I said a racist word, and I can fully understand why people would label me a racist.”

Larson also posted a lengthy essay on his website on Oct. 4, in which he shared what he’s done to educate himself since his suspension, such as hiring a diversity coach, speaking with prominent Black athletes, and making trips across the country to see and hear from members of the Black community about their experiences.

Within the industry, speculation is that Larson is likely to return to the NASCAR Cup Series, where he has six career wins, with Hendrick Motorsports in a renumbered Chevrolet. The deal has not been confirmed, and team owner Rick Hendrick said last month an announcement about his four teams would come later in the year as the organization focuses on the playoffs.