NASCAR podcast: Ricky Craven

Ricky Craven announced earlier this year that 2020 is his final season with NASCAR in any capacity. Craven has put in 15 years covering the sport as an analyst first for ESPN and now with Fox Sports after hanging up the helmet. He explains the decision and realization that it was time to retire the microphone on this edition of The Racing Writer’s Podcast.

  • What was the deciding factor?
  • The heavy revelation it was for Craven to come to about retirement
  • The responsibility he believes former drivers turned analysts have to viewers
  • Backlash and positive feedback Craven’s received for his opinions and coverage
  • The fulfillment of a successful second career
  • Why he thinks he excelled in broadcasting
  • The difference working for Fox compared to his time with ESPN
  • The prep work he’s put in over the years
  • Where racing will fall in his life when he’s done with an official role
  • Things Craven is looking forward to doing without racing taking up his time
  • Fair or foul to be remembered for the 2003 Darlington race
  • Likes and dislikes about where NASCAR is headed

