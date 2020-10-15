NASCAR podcast: Ricky Craven

Ricky Craven announced earlier this year that 2020 is his final season with NASCAR in any capacity. Craven has put in 15 years covering the sport as an analyst first for ESPN and now with Fox Sports after hanging up the helmet. He explains the decision and realization that it was time to retire the microphone on this edition of The Racing Writer’s Podcast.

What was the deciding factor?

The heavy revelation it was for Craven to come to about retirement

The responsibility he believes former drivers turned analysts have to viewers

Backlash and positive feedback Craven’s received for his opinions and coverage

The fulfillment of a successful second career

Why he thinks he excelled in broadcasting

The difference working for Fox compared to his time with ESPN

The prep work he’s put in over the years

Where racing will fall in his life when he’s done with an official role

Things Craven is looking forward to doing without racing taking up his time

Fair or foul to be remembered for the 2003 Darlington race

Likes and dislikes about where NASCAR is headed