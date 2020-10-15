NASCAR podcast: Ricky Craven

Ricky Craven announced earlier this year that 2020 is his final season with NASCAR in any capacity. Craven has put in 15 years covering the sport as an analyst first for ESPN and now with Fox Sports after hanging up the helmet. He explains the decision and realization that it was time to retire the microphone on this edition of The Racing Writer’s Podcast.
What was the deciding factor?
The heavy revelation it was for Craven to come to about retirement
The responsibility he believes former drivers turned analysts have to viewers
Backlash and positive feedback Craven’s received for his opinions and coverage
The fulfillment of a successful second career
Why he thinks he excelled in broadcasting
The difference working for Fox compared to his time with ESPN
The prep work he’s put in over the years
Where racing will fall in his life when he’s done with an official role
Things Craven is looking forward to doing without racing taking up his time
Fair or foul to be remembered for the 2003 Darlington race
