Albuquerque breaks away in second Petit practice

Filipe Albuquerque broke up the logjam in DPi by turning the fastest lap of the day in Friday’s second practice session for the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Albuquerque ran 1m9.230s in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R, 0.527s ahead of Tristan Nunez in the No. 77 Mazda DPi and Ryan Briscoe, +0.630s in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac.

Dane Cameron was fourth, +0.658s in the No. 6 Team Penske Acura DPi.

The one-hour, 15-minute session ran incident-free.

Simon Trummer was fastest in LMP2 with a 1m11.231s in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07-Gibson, +0.171s over Colin Braun in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA.

Competition was tighter in the GT divisions.

The six GTLM entries were separated by a mere 0.272s – up until the final four minutes of the session. Antonio Garcia roared to the top, turning a lap of 1m16.901s – best of the day in the class – on his final lap in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R. John Edwards was second, +0.323s in the No. 24 Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, with teammate Connor De Phillippi third, +0380s. Mathieu Jaminet was fastest for Porsche, fourth at +0.480s in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR-19.

In GTD, 0.201s was the margin among the top four. Robby Foley had the best lap, 1m20.057s, set in the opening 15 minutes reserved for Pro Am drivers. Madison Snow was +0.153s in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3, followed by Shinya Michimi, +0.163s in the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3, and Jeff Westphal, +0.201s in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo. The top 10 cars were separated by 1.000s.

P2 opened with 15 minutes for Pro Am drivers. Quickest in that portion of the session was Patrick Kelly in LMP2, 1m13.667s in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA.

UP NEXT: Final practice will be a 90-minute night session this evening, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.