Blog: Jackson Lee

The past two weeks of quarantine has felt like the longest two weeks of my life. This has been a requirement for me to come over to the UK for the Team USA Scholarship program to race in a few prestigious events. But it all finally came to an end today for my first test day at Silverstone Circuit – the home of the Formula One British Grand Prix – to get ready for the final two rounds of the BRSCC Formula Ford National Championship on Saturday.

This event is to prepare me for the upcoming Formula Ford Festival and Walter Hayes Trophy with Low Dempsey Racing. I will get the opportunity to familiarize myself with the car, team and driving style of other UK drivers. I will be going up against some very talented drivers, most with many years of Formula Ford racing experience and many laps at Silverstone. I’ve been told not to worry about results this weekend and use it as a test session. This will be a great opportunity for me to learn from the best and prepare for the upcoming events.

Today was very productive despite limited track time. I was able to get a good feel for the car and show relatively strong pace. While there are a lot of similarities between the No.52 Tnemec Mygale that I drive in the U.S. and the No.22 Team USA Scholarship Ray that I am piloting in the UK, I am learning that I need to slide the tires a little more to rotate the car and find quick lap times. I am getting more and more comfortable with each session, and I feel confident that I will be able to go into qualifying and show a competitive pace.

I cannot thank everyone with Low Dempsey racing enough for their hard work on the cars and helping me get up to speed. It has been a big help to work with fellow Team USA Scholarship winner Bryce Aron and Low Dempsey Racing drivers Grant Palmer and Jonathan Browne. All three have been racing in the UK all summer and have helped me transition to the new style of racing.

I need to give a big thanks to Cliff and Michelle Dempsey. They have been looking after me while I am away in the UK and have been a great host. I also need to thank Jim McGuire with AERO Paints, Doug Mockett, Chris Pantani with Cooper Tire, SAFEisFAST.com, Tom Gloy, and everyone involved with Team USA and also my partners at home including Mike Land with Tnemec and Don and Jennifer Caldwell with Caldwell Realty and Rising Star Racing.

You can follow my results on Saturday with this link, which should also include a link for live commentary. For my friends in the US, I have attached a schedule with EST times handwritten in for those who want to follow along:

After this weekend, the Formula Ford Festival is next on October 24/25, and I believe there will be a full live stream broadcast available on YouTube. We will send out that link as we get closer.