Vettel buys shares in Aston Martin

Far from just being an Aston Martin driver next season, Sebastian Vettel has revealed he has also bought shares in the British supercar manufacturer.

Racing Point will be rebranded as Aston Martin in 2021, with Vettel replacing Sergio Perez following his departure from Ferrari at the end of this season. Team owner Lawrence Stroll also became executive chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda this year and Vettel has now revealed he has shares in the car brand as well as a contract to race for the Formula 1 team.

“Everybody is free to do what they want with their money, Aston Martin is a public company and everyone is free to invest in the company,” Vettel said. “If you’re asking if I have shares in the company? I have. How much? I think it’s a secondary thing which I won’t talk about.

“I believe in the project. I decided to go with the project and I am excited to see what happens when we kick off next year and I am starting for a new team.”

Vettel is not the only F1 figure to have bought into Aston Martin as Toto Wolff is also a shareholder after making a personal investment earlier this year.

Confirmation of Vettel’s switch to Aston Martin came only last month, and currently leaves Perez without a drive for 2021. The four-time world champion admits the Mexican is worthy of a seat on the grid, but is unsure if any of the available options work for him.

“There are not that many seats open still,” he said. “I don’t know if Checo is talking to anyone so I don’t know if he’s definitely out. I don’t know. You guys are making the news so I think you know a bit more than me, at least sooner than me. It would be a shame. He’s a driver that deserves to be in F1. I don’t know what options he has or what he wants to do, but maybe you know more.”