Era ends 2020 IMSA LMP2 campaign

Era Motorsport has called a premature end to its full-season IMSA LMP2 campaign after Dwight Merriman suffered an injury during the September 19-20 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“While we’re disappointed to not finish out our first season in sports car racing, this was the right call,” said team owner and Merriman’s co-driver Kyle Tilley. “This has been a chaotic year to say the least, and it has taken a lot of work for any race team to keep running during this time. We managed to do that, but following the Le Mans crash, it’s time for us to regroup, let Dwight finish recovering, and start building our program for next year.”

With Era’s withdrawal, the 2020 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP2 title is destined for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports and its lead driver Patrick Kelly.