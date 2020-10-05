Ty Dillon 'hopeful for next opportunity' in NASCAR

Ty Dillon said he is “hopeful for the next opportunity” in NASCAR as he and Germain Racing compete in their final races together.

Bob Germain announced his charter’s sale on Sept. 21, and the team will disband after this season. Dillon has driven the No. 13 Chevrolet for four seasons and said after finishing third at Talladega Superspeedway that he does want to continue racing next season.

“Absolutely,” said Dillon. “I feel like I am one of the top-level drivers in the Cup Series; I just need the correct opportunity. Every race I’ve won, if you go back and watch – I beat Kyle Busch, one of the best (and) he’s finished second to most of my wins. Kevin Harvick. You look at the field that was in the (Xfinity) win that I got at the Brickyard, those guys were the best of the best. I’ve proved that I can do it; just a matter of opportunity.

“I absolutely want to be in the Cup Series. I feel like, in the right situation over the right time, I can win races, be a championship contender. My time is not up here. I definitely have a lot to prove still. I feel like I’m starting to reach the pinnacle of myself physically and mentally as far as a Cup driver.

“As far as the (next) opportunity, I have nothing yet. Hopefully, this inspires some more talks and more sponsorship opportunities. It’s getting to a tough place in the sport where you have to bring money with you as far as sponsorship. A little bit goes a long way right now.

“If I have to take an opportunity to go down to the Xfinity Series, try to win races there, reprove myself, I’ll absolutely take it. I’m a hungry driver right now. I want an opportunity next year to continue to prove what I can do. Start fresh.”

The drivers who finished second through 10th in Dillon’s lone Xfinity Series win at Indianapolis in 2014 read like a who’s who. Busch did finish second, followed by more Cup Series drivers in Matt Kenseth, Harvick, Joey Logano, and Paul Menard. Then came Brian Scott, Kyle Larson, Trevor Bayne, and Regan Smith.

His first win in the Truck Series at Atlanta also came over Busch. The second, at Kentucky, saw Brad Keselowski and Busch finish behind Dillon. And the third win came over some Truck greats in Johnny Sauter, Ron Hornaday, and Brendan Gaughan.

Going back to the Xfinity Series is “second on the list” for Dillon, who wants to remain in Cup. But he isn’t opposed to knocking on doors there if there are none open at the top level.

It has been a much more challenging road for Dillon in the Cup Series, driving for a single-car operation with a smaller amount of resources and funding than the likes of Gibbs, Penske, and Stewart-Haas. In 157 starts, Dillon has just six top-10 finishes.

Dillon’s grandfather, Richard Childress, does own a Cup Series team, but Dillon said there isn’t an opportunity for him there. Not only is brother Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick under contract, but Ty Dillon said he doesn’t bring enough money to start another team.

“I have some anger built up, a little bit of fire because I want that opportunity now for next year,” said Dillon. “I want it now because I believe in myself.”