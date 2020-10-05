Braun/Kurtz winners at IMS, Fuentes takes GTWC title

The DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG team of George Kurtz and Colin Braun scored the Pro/Am GT World Challenge America powered by AWS Series win Sunday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Just over a minute behind, the Squadra Corse Ferrari team of Martin Fuentes and Alessandro Balzan finished second, and with that podium placing, Fuentes clinched the 2020 Pro/Am GT World Challenge America Driver’s Championship.

Trent Hindman and Shelby Blackstock, the Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX GT3 team, finished third. The three-hour GTWC race, integrated into the Indianapolis 8 Hour contest, was held as a makeup for the two rounds that were cancelled earlier in the year at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Mother Nature tested the abilities of the teams and drivers, rain falling as the 22-car combined World Challenge America and IGTC Indianapolis 8 Hour field completed their formation laps.

With the race going back to green on Lap 31 after a long yellow-flag period, Hindman jumped past Fuentes into the lead, with Braun in third. But drama ensued on lap 41 as Hindman’s NSX suffered a left rear puncture and he limped the machine into the pits for repairs.

Fuentes moved back up into the lead with Braun chasing in second.

Fuentes pitted in the final third of the race to change over to Balzan, but with minutes remaining in the contest and a significant, Balzan came into the pits to changeover to his teammate, allowing the driver from Mexico to cross the line at the three-hour mark as the newly crowned Pro/Am series champion.

“This is definitely the highlight of my career,” said Fuentes. “I’ve been racing for a while, and I think this will be the biggest championship I could ever win. The circumstances were the hardest I have ever driven in; it was pretty challenging.”

Hindman and Blackstock claimed the Silver division 2020 driver’s championship, while the Wright Motorsports Porsche GT3 team of Max Root and Fred Poordad were crowned the Am division champions.

RESULTS

Teams and drivers now move into the offseason and plan for the start of the 2021 campaign set to start March 5-7, at Sonoma Raceway in California. Get up-to-date series new throughout the offseason at gt-world-challenge-america.com.