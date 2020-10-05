2021 LOORRS schedule features nine races at three tracks

The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, ahead of its 2020 finale at Glen Helen Raceway on Oct. 17-18, has announced its hopeful 2021 schedule – reduced greatly from previous years, and even reduced from the 2020 COVID-stricken schedule.

The 2021 season will consist of nine events on four weekends at three tracks – the same three facilities that hosted the series this year.

Wild West Motorsports Park – the track and its dramatic elevation changes a fixture of the LOORRS series for years – is gone; only Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, Calif., Wild Horse Motorsports Park in Chandler, Ariz., and Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., will host series rounds in 2021.

The Missouri weekend will be a tripleheader, with the remaining weekends featuring two races. Glen Helen Raceway will be the only repeat venue, hosting both the season opener and closer. The series has also chosen to stick with only daytime races for 2021.

In addition to releasing its schedule, the series also announced that it has axed the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup Races effective immediately. The feature of that post-season event was always the Pro 4 vs. Pro 2 battle. With the Pro 4 class being eliminated for 2020 due to lack of entries, plus the lack of spectators at the finale due to COVID restrictions, the Challenge Cup had little draw left.

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series 2021 Schedule:

March 20-21 | Rounds 1-2 | Glen Helen Raceway, San Bernardino, CA

April 10-11 | Rounds 3-4 | Wild Horse Pass MP, Chandler, AZ

June 11-13 | Rounds 5-7 | Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

Oct. 16-17 | Rounds 8-9 | Glen Helen Raceway, San Bernardino, CA