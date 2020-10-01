The Week In IndyCar, Oct 1, with Sebastien Bourdais
The Week In IndyCar, Oct 1, with Sebastien Bourdais
Marshall Pruett
6 hours ago
Ahead of his first race for A.J. Foyt in the No. 14 Chevy, Sebastien Bourdais returns to The Week In IndyCar show to discuss the challenge ahead, sports car racing and a variety of other goodies, all powered by questions submitted by fans via social media.
A sampling of the items posed this week:
“What’s your focus for the rest of the year finishing the season strong as opposed to kicking off next year with the same team?”
“What are some of the biggest hurdles of driving a GT car one week, DPi after that, and an Indy car the next?”
“Any chance you’ll be part of a French Hypercar or LMDh effort at Le Mans? Or isn’t that compatible with your Foyt campaign?”
AJ Foyt Racing, Indy Harvest GP, Sebastien Bourdais, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker.
31m
With the full set of LMDh regulations now finalized and manufacturers coming to the business end of their studies ahead of making a decision (…)
1hr
I have a nickname from my friends in F1 – ‘The Shield’ – because I often look for the potential defense when someone might have (…)
1hr
SRX 1hr ago
Superstar Racing Experience, the new IROC-style series for racing legends set to launch in the summer of 2021, has announced the (…)
2hr
The October 23-25 Firestone Grand Prix at St. Petersburg season finale will be run with fans. Originally scheduled as the season opener, the (…)
2hr
Sergio Perez says he close to settling his future plans after leaving Racing Point but adds that teams aren’t in a hurry to finalize (…)
2hr
Accommodating the return of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series in 2021 will see the Detroit Grand Prix expand to (…)
3hr
A 17-race schedule for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series was confirmed Thursday. As predicted by RACER, the calendar includes a doubleheader (…)
3hr
IMSA and the SCCA — two organizations carrying primary responsibility for cultivating sports car racing in the United States — have (…)
3hr
John Oreovicz’s childhood interest in cars was the basis for his career as a motorsports journalist, including more than 25 years with (…)
4hr
Hendrick Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing will join forces next season for the good of the Chevrolet engine program. The two (…)
