Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 1, with Sebastien Bourdais

Phillip Abbott/Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 1, with Sebastien Bourdais

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 1, with Sebastien Bourdais

By 6 hours ago

By |

Ahead of his first race for A.J. Foyt in the No. 14 Chevy, Sebastien Bourdais returns to The Week In IndyCar show to discuss the challenge ahead, sports car racing and a variety of other goodies, all powered by questions submitted by fans via social media.

A sampling of the items posed this week:

  • “What’s your focus for the rest of the year finishing the season strong as opposed to kicking off next year with the same team?”
  • “What are some of the biggest hurdles of driving a GT car one week, DPi after that, and an Indy car the next?”
  • “Any chance you’ll be part of a French Hypercar or LMDh effort at Le Mans? Or isn’t that compatible with your Foyt campaign?”

, , , IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home