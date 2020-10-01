NASCAR podcast: Maury Gallagher

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

As GMS Racing chases a second champion on the track, team owner Maury Gallagher has been working on a book documenting its history. Gallagher joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the newly released “Fueling a Legacy: The Long-Shot Success of GMS.”

Among discussion topics:

  • Why he wanted GMS Racing’s journey documented now
  • The important of Las Vegas and Las Vegas Motor Speedway to his team’s history
  • How Gallagher became a compulsive notetaker and that helping the book
  • The honest assessment in his notes about son Spencer
  • If Gallagher had any second thoughts about entering NASCAR in the early going
  • The emotions of going from the bottom to the top with ARCA and Truck championships
  • How losing the Truck title in 2017 and ’18 did not sit well with the company and prompted changes
  • Mike Beam’s influence and importance to GMS Racing
  • If things are different without Spencer Gallagher racing
  • Watching his teams from afar with the pandemic
  • Having four trucks in the playoffs

