NASCAR podcast: Maury Gallagher

As GMS Racing chases a second champion on the track, team owner Maury Gallagher has been working on a book documenting its history. Gallagher joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the newly released “Fueling a Legacy: The Long-Shot Success of GMS.”

Kelly Crandall

Kelly has been on the NASCAR beat full-time since 2013, and joined RACER as chief NASCAR writer in 2017. Her work has also appeared in NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Illustrated magazine, and NBC Sports. A corporate communications graduate from Central Penn College, Crandall is a two-time George Cunningham Writer of the Year recipient from the National Motorsports Press Association.