NASCAR podcast: Maury Gallagher

As GMS Racing chases a second champion on the track, team owner Maury Gallagher has been working on a book documenting its history. Gallagher joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the newly released “Fueling a Legacy: The Long-Shot Success of GMS.”
Among discussion topics:
Why he wanted GMS Racing’s journey documented now
The important of Las Vegas and Las Vegas Motor Speedway to his team’s history
How Gallagher became a compulsive notetaker and that helping the book
The honest assessment in his notes about son Spencer
If Gallagher had any second thoughts about entering NASCAR in the early going
The emotions of going from the bottom to the top with ARCA and Truck championships
How losing the Truck title in 2017 and ’18 did not sit well with the company and prompted changes
Mike Beam’s influence and importance to GMS Racing
If things are different without Spencer Gallagher racing
