Racing on TV, October 1-4

ABOVE: IndyCar returns to Indy for another road course doubleheader, with the first race airing on USA network.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, October 1
|Indy Harvest GP practice 1
|2:15-3:40pm
|
|Indy Harvest GP
qualifying 1
|6:20-6:50pm
|
Friday, October 2
|Indy Harvest GP Race 1
|3:30-6:00pm
|
Saturday, October 3
|Indy Harvest GP qualifying 2
|10:20-10:50am
|
|Talladega
|1:00-3:30pm
|
|Wheaton Pro Lite, Pro 2
|1:30-2:30pm
(D)
|
|Indy Harvest GP Race 2
|2:30-4:30pm
|
|Lakewood
|3:00-4:00pm
|
|Lakewood
|4:00-7:00pm
|
|Talladega
|4:30-7:30pm
|
|Lakewood
|7:30-9:30pm
(SDD)
|
Sunday, October 4
|Talladega
|2:00-6:00pm
|
|WWTR
|2:30-5:30pm
|
|Illinois
|3:00-5:00pm
|
|Indianapolis
Part 1
|12:00-2:00pm
|
|Indianapolis
Part 2
|4:30-6:00pm
|
|Laguna Seca
|7:00-8:00pm
(D)
|
|Magny-Cours
|7:30-9:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Europe
|12:30-1:30am
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments