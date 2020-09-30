Racing on TV, October 1-4

ABOVE: IndyCar returns to Indy for another road course doubleheader, with the first race airing on USA network.



All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, October 1

Indy Harvest GP practice 1 2:15-3:40pm Indy Harvest GP

qualifying 1 6:20-6:50pm

Friday, October 2

Indy Harvest GP Race 1 3:30-6:00pm

Saturday, October 3

Indy Harvest GP qualifying 2 10:20-10:50am Talladega 1:00-3:30pm Wheaton Pro Lite, Pro 2 1:30-2:30pm

(D) Indy Harvest GP Race 2 2:30-4:30pm Lakewood 3:00-4:00pm Lakewood 4:00-7:00pm Talladega 4:30-7:30pm Lakewood 7:30-9:30pm

(SDD)

Sunday, October 4

Talladega 2:00-6:00pm WWTR 2:30-5:30pm Illinois 3:00-5:00pm Indianapolis

Part 1 12:00-2:00pm Indianapolis

Part 2 4:30-6:00pm Laguna Seca 7:00-8:00pm

(D) Magny-Cours 7:30-9:00pm

(SDD) Europe 12:30-1:30am

(SDD)



Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

