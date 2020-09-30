Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, October 1-4

Barry Cantrell/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, October 1-4

TV

Racing on TV, October 1-4

By 5 hours ago

By |

ABOVE: IndyCar returns to Indy for another road course doubleheader, with the first race airing on USA network.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, October 1

Indy Harvest GP practice 1 2:15-3:40pm

Indy Harvest GP
qualifying 1		 6:20-6:50pm

Friday, October 2

Indy Harvest GP Race 1 3:30-6:00pm

Saturday, October 3

Indy Harvest GP qualifying 2 10:20-10:50am

Talladega 1:00-3:30pm

Wheaton Pro Lite, Pro 2 1:30-2:30pm
(D)

Indy Harvest GP Race 2 2:30-4:30pm

Lakewood 3:00-4:00pm

Lakewood 4:00-7:00pm

Talladega 4:30-7:30pm

Lakewood 7:30-9:30pm
(SDD)

Sunday, October 4

Talladega 2:00-6:00pm

WWTR 2:30-5:30pm

Illinois 3:00-5:00pm

Indianapolis
Part 1		 12:00-2:00pm

Indianapolis
Part 2		 4:30-6:00pm

Laguna Seca 7:00-8:00pm
(D)

Magny-Cours 7:30-9:00pm
(SDD)

Europe 12:30-1:30am
(SDD)


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

, , TV

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home