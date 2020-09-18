10,000 fans allowed for IndyCar Harvest GP

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will welcome up to 10,000 fans for the October 1-4 Harvest Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series event.

Two fan zones will be created in the Turn 1 and Turn 4, where groups of 5,000 tickets will be sold for each region in the oval grandstands. According to IMS, attendees will receive a mask and hand sanitizer in an effort to ensure safety protocols are followed.

“Face coverings must be worn throughout the property at all times; all fans will receive temperature screenings before gate entry; grandstand seats will be marked for distancing; attendees must use pre-assigned gates and remain in their designated zones,” the speedway explained.

“We can’t wait to see fans come through our gates for the first time in 2020,” said IMS president Doug Boles said. “They’ll be greeted by a vastly improved facility, featuring significant upgrades to the spectator experience. We’re also extremely grateful to have a presenting sponsor with the expertise and resources of GMR as we look to implement our detailed and comprehensive health and safety plan.”

