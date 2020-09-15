The Week In IndyCar, Sept 15, Listener Q&A

It’s the first of a two-part episode of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show as we dive into a bunch of questions submitted via social media following the Honda Indy 200 doubleheader.

A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 2m48s mark in the episode):

“Should Ferrucci have faced a harsher punishment? I thought he should’ve been parked because of an unsafe re-entry to the track. He realistically could’ve taken out the entire field, minus the two drivers in front of him.”

“From the replays it looked very much like Herta ran Ferrucci off the track, but Ferrucci got a penalty. Herta then proudly announces he ran him off track… How do you think that will sit with control going forward? Does Ferrucci have a dump Herta/get out of jail free card?”

“I gotta say it: the release of Rossi out of his pit stall into the path of Herta during race one looked WAY worse than what got him a penalty during the 500. Thoughts?”

“It feels like early on this season there was a sense of fear that some IndyCar teams were in real danger of having serious budget issues. Now, as outlined in your first silly season article, there’s a fair amount of talk of possible team expansions. What has caused such a big (positive!) change in rhetoric?”

