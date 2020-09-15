Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Sept 15, Listener Q&A

It’s the first of a two-part episode of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show as we dive into a bunch of questions submitted via social media following the Honda Indy 200 doubleheader.

A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 2m48s mark in the episode):

  • “Should Ferrucci have faced a harsher punishment? I thought he should’ve been parked because of an unsafe re-entry to the track. He realistically could’ve taken out the entire field, minus the two drivers in front of him.”
  • “From the replays it looked very much like Herta ran Ferrucci off the track, but Ferrucci got a penalty. Herta then proudly announces he ran him off track… How do you think that will sit with control going forward? Does Ferrucci have a dump Herta/get out of jail free card?”
  • “I gotta say it: the release of Rossi out of his pit stall into the path of Herta during race one looked WAY worse than what got him a penalty during the 500. Thoughts?”
  • “It feels like early on this season there was a sense of fear that some IndyCar teams were in real danger of having serious budget issues. Now, as outlined in your first silly season article, there’s a fair amount of talk of possible team expansions. What has caused such a big (positive!) change in rhetoric?”

Click here to listen to the full podcast.

