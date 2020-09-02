MotorTrend to offer full live streaming of 24 Hours of Le Mans

MotorTrend, in partnership with Discovery-owned Eurosport, will offer full live streaming coverage of this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as television coverage on the Motor Trend channel (formerly Velocity network).

Live streaming begins Thursday, September 17, with coverage of practice and qualifying sessions, and then watch multicamera, live coverage of the 88th annual 24 Hours of Le Mans begins Saturday, September 19 at 8:15 a.m. ET exclusively in the U.S. and Canada on the MotorTrend App (subscription required). The stream will offer a customizable live viewing experience featuring in-car dashboard cameras from six vehicles, plus traditional, live flag-to-flag coverage of the world’s most iconic endurance race. Additionally, the MotorTrend App houses a library of highlights and behind-the-scene moments from previous 24 Hours of Le Mans races.

The coverage will be produced for the MotorTrend App and MotorTrend TV by Eurosport. Commentators include veteran pit lane reporters Jennie Gow, Guenaelle Longy, and Toby Moody.

Full 24 Hours of Le Mans streaming/telecast schedule (all times ET)

Free Practice 2

MotorTrend App

Thursday, September 17 at 7:45 AM

Qualifying 1

MotorTrend App

Thursday, September 17 at 11:05 AM

Free Practice 3

MotorTrend App

Thursday, September 18 at 1:35 PM

Free Practice 4

MotorTrend App

Friday, September 18 at 3:35 AM

Hyperpole

MotorTrend App

Friday, September 18 at 5:15 AM

Warm Up

MotorTrend App

Saturday, September 19 at 4:15 AM

Pre-race Coverage

MotorTrend App

Saturday, September 19 at 7:45 AM

Race

Streaming on the MotorTrend App (exclusively in the U.S. and Canada)

On television on MotorTrend TV (exclusively in the U.S.)

Saturday, September 19 at 8:15 AM

For viewers in Canada, the practice and qualifying sessions will be available on the MotorTrend App in addition to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and linear TV viewers can catch the race live on Velocity Canada beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 19.

The MotorTrend App is available across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices, as well as media players and streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon FireTV, in addition to Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms, and on the web.