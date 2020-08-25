Pikes Peak live coverage on social media

From 14,115 feet elevation to your mobile device, this weekend’s Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb presented by Gran Turismo will be broadcast live as part of an innovative partnership with the Mobil 1 brand of advanced synthetic motor oils. The August 30 free broadcast on the Mobil 1 Facebook page will include live commentary, special guests, exclusive giveaways, and more.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pikes Peak hill climb will take place without fans for the first time in its history. The Mobil 1 live stream aims to fill the gap, providing unique access for fans to all the racing action on America’s Mountain from anywhere.

The livestream will feature play-by-play commentary courtesy of legendary motorsport announcer John “The Voice” Hindhaugh. The on-air host of Radio Le Mans, Hindhaugh will bring the same detailed coverage in his role as Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1 master of ceremonies.

The broadcast will begin on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 7:00 a.m., and conclude at 1:00 p.m. MDT. Those tuning in early will have the chance to enter to win limited-edition giveaways, and even have their questions answered by partners of Mobil 1 during their interviews.

“Just as drivers and race teams constantly need to adapt to changes at high altitudes and ever-evolving weather conditions, so too has our involvement through our Mobil 1 brand,” said Andrew Hanna, global motorsports and sponsorship advisor at ExxonMobil. “Reflecting the same innovative approach we take with every one of our products, ’Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1’ is a new solution to a new problem as we remain committed to the safety of fans and competitors above all else. Doing so while providing a unique access point to this historic event is how we’re keeping focused on our consumers and delivering them unique experiences they can’t get anywhere else.”

In 2020, Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oils will again be an integral part of Porsche Motorsport’s entry in the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama division. All vehicles competing in the program rely on off-the-shelf Mobil 1 FS 0W-40.

Meanwhile, eight-time event winner Jeff Zwart will also return to the mountain this year, piloting the new Porsche 935 that uses Mobil 1 ESP X3 0W-40. This Porsche is one of only 77 made and will be competing in the Time Attack 1 division which pits production-based sports racers against each other.

“This new livestream format that allows us to help keep our fans and competitors safe is a dream come true,“ said Megan Leatham, executive director of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. “Through our long-standing partnership, it’s fitting that Mobil 1 is the brand helping our team bring this innovative fan experience to life. And since America’s Mountain is rather daunting, having global motorsports authority John Hindhaugh provide his entertaining insight and perspective while interviewing some of the world’s most renowned motorsport and automotive personalities will be like nothing we’ve ever done before. There are going to be spectacular camera angles, historic film clips, and live timing, so we hope people don’t miss what’s in store so they can plan to come see us in-person next year.”

For more information on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, visit PPIHC.org. To catch “Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1,” log on to the Mobil 1 Facebook page from 7:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Sunday, Aug. 30.