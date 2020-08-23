Pigot released from hospital

Spencer Pigot has been released from the hospital after making a hard impact against the safety barrier positioned in front of the wall separating pit lane and the front straight at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Spencer Pigot has been examined and discharged by doctors at Methodist Hospital,” IMS confirmed via email.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Citrone/Buhl Autosport driver’s No. 45 Honda was severely damaged in the crash, and after being helped from the car by IndyCar’s AMR Safety Team, the Floridian briefly sat on the sidepod before laying on the ground next to the car as a transfer board was readied to place him on a stretcher and take him to the hospital by ambulance.

Prior to his crash, the 2015 Indy Lights champion was running in 15th position. Teammates Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal finished first and third.