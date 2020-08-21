O’Ward tops Carb Day practice at Indy

Pato O’Ward is listed as a rookie at Indianapolis but his experience was on display again Friday in the final practice before Sunday’s 104th Indianapolis 500.

The 21-year-old Mexican, bumped from last year’s race but in his second season as an IndyCar driver, led the way on Carb Day with a lap of 225.355mph in his No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

O’Ward, who nearly captured his initial IndyCar win at Road America last month, was the only driver to crest 225mph as it was basically a two-hour conga line for most of the 33 starters.

Scott Dixon, who starts second in the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda, wound up there on the speed chart Friday with a lap of 224.646mph and that was just a tick quicker than Alexander Rossi’s best of 224.599mph in the No. 27 AutoNation/NAPA Honda.

Takuma Sato, who lines up on the outside of Row 1, continued to show his speed with the fourth fastest lap of 224.580mph in the No. 30 Panasonic Honda and another rookie, Oliver Askew, was fifth at 224.128 in his No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevy.

Polesitter Marco Andretti could only muster the 28th-best lap as he complained of having trouble picking up a tow from other drivers in his No. 98 U.S. Concrete Honda.

Team Penske, which had a miserable qualifying run last weekend, fared a little better on Friday as Josef Newgarden was seventh best in the No. 1 Shell Chevy. Last year’s winner, Simon Pagenaud, was 14th in the No. 22 Menards Chevy, three-time winner Helio Castroneves was 17th in the No. 3 Pennzoil Chevy and Will Power 24th in the No. 12 Verizon Chevy.

Among no-tow speeds, Ed Carpenter Racing’s No. 21 of rookie Rinus VeeKay (16th overall) was fastest at 220.189mph, Newgarden second at 220.002mph, and Andretti third at 219.562mph.

RESULTS