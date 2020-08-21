Corvette tops wet second IMSA practice at VIR

Heavy rain drenched Virginia International Raceway early Friday afternoon, wiping out the much of the second practice for Saturday’s Michelin GT Challenge.

Eight of the 20 entries finally took to the track with 20 minutes remaining as the rain began to let off in the one-hour, 15-minute session.

Oliver Gavin laid down the fastest lap of 2m3.700s in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R with one minute remaining. Second, 1.043s back, was Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR-19, followed by Fred Makowiecki in the No. 911 Porsche and Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 Corvette. Neither of the Team RLL BMWs managed a complete lap.

Aaron Telitz was best of the four GTD entries to complete a lap, posting a 2m7.546s in the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, followed by Matt McMurry in the No. 97 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura NSX GT3, Madison Snow in the No. 48 Paul Miller racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3, and Till Bechtolsheimer in the No. 22 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3.

The opening 30 minutes of GT Daytona practice were reserved for Silver- and Bronze-rated drivers. While nine of them did out laps, no one stayed out long enough to post a time.

“There was too much standing water out there and it didn’t make any sense to go out on track,” said Misha Goikhberg, who ventured a pair of out-and-ins during the Silver/Bronze portion of the session driving the No. 57 Heinricher Racing with MSR Acura NSX GT3. “I didn’t think they would qualify in those conditions.”

The only off-course excursion was for Andy Lally in the No. 44 GRT Magnus Lamborghini Huracan GT3, who came to a stop in Turn 17 to bring out the second of two red flags with 18 minutes remaining.

The track was red-flagged for eight minutes 33 minutes into the session following a downpour which left standing water on the front straight.

UP NEXT: GTD qualifying runs from 5:35-5:50 p.m., followed by GTLM qualifying from 6-6:15 p.m.