Dixon crashes in post-qualifying practice

Scott Dixon’s No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda will require repairs before it’s ready to run again after the front-row qualifier crashed in Turn 4 during post-qualifying practice.

The New Zealander’s car encountered oversteer as he accelerated onto the front straight at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and made contact with the wall as he began to spin. Before coming to a stop, the No. 9 hit the inside wall with the left-side suspension, but the hits were relatively light and Dixon hopped out of the car on his own.

The 2008 Indy 500 winner was finishing his fifth lap when the crash took place.

“Just getting up to speed, turned in, got a little wider than normal, kept turning — there’s actually a big bump there — and I hit the bump, put more lock in, and then the rear just came around,” Dixon said. “Got lucky there.”