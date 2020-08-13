Alonso unhurt in Indy crash

Fernando Alonso became the first driver to crash during practice for the 2020 Indianapolis 500. The Spaniard made a mistake by dipping his left-front tire below the white line in Turn 4, making contact with the curb that separates the racing surface from the grass.

The Arrow McLaren SP driver climbed from the No. 66 Chevy on his own after hitting the Turn 4 exit wall with the right side of the car. Spinning into the top of pit lane, Alonso was quickly tended to by the AMR Safety Team.

Full course yellow during practice after an on-track incident with @alo_oficial. Currently 43 minutes remain in the session. #INDYCAR // #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/AZbSIPJXAi — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 13, 2020

It marks the second crash for Alonso in consecutive years at Indianapolis. Driving for McLaren Racing in 2019, the two-time Formula 1 world champion crashed in practice at Turn 3, which sent the rest of his month of May spiraling downwards.

“You lose the car, you lose the grip of the car, and this place, the walls are coming very close,” he said after being released from the infield care center. “Unfortunately, it happened again. We’ll learn from this. Nothing we can do now. Tomorrow, we’ll start again.”