Racers Edge duo double up on GT World Challenge Sonoma poles

The Racers Edge Motorsports duo of Shelby Blackstock and Trent Hindman grabbed both overall GT World Challenge America powered by AWS poles for 2020 series Rounds 5 and 6 taking place at Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

The 30-minute qualifying session, split into two 15-minute heats to set the grids for Saturday afternoon’s Round 5 and Sunday’s Round 6, were held under sunny 63-degree F. weather conditions.

Five minutes into the first heat, with tire temperatures dialed in, Silver division competitor Blackstock, piloting the No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX GT3, Pro/Am driver James Sofronas in the No. 14 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (991), and Pro/Am driver Martin Fuentes in the No. 1 Squadra Corse Ferrari 488 GT3, all spent time atop the charts. Ultimately Blackstock’s fastest time of 1m38.608s topped Sofronas’ 1m39.042s and Fuentes’ 1m39.204s, securing the pole.

Am competitor Fred Poordad (No. 20 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (991.II)) had the fourth fastest time of the session, a 1m40.062s.

In the second heat, Hindman, who took over for Blackstock behind the wheel of the No. 93 Acura, picked up right where his teammate left off and promptly set the early fast time of 1m37.961s. From there he improved to a 1m37.365s and never relinquished the top spot.

DXDT Racing’s Colin Braun in the No. 04 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will start second overall and first in the Pro/Am category (1m37.708s). Am driver Max Root, in the No. 20 Porsche 911 GT3 R (991.II), will start sixth overall and first in class (1m38.133s).

Drivers now get set for Saturday’s afternoon’s 90-minute Round 5 race scheduled to go green at 1:45 p.m. PDT. The race will be streamed live on youtube.com/GTWorld.

