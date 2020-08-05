Crandon Raceway confirms September race events

Wisconsin’s Crandon International Raceway confirmed Wednesday that both of its September off-road racing events will go ahead as scheduled. The facility will be releasing a final COVID-19 operational plan to local law enforcement and health officials later this week. The Champ Off-Road and Ultra4 series will also be working closely with track officials to ensure a solid safety plan is in place

The the 51st World Championship Off-Road Races will run over Labor Day weekend, September 3-5, with the fifth annual Crandon World Cup set for for Sunday, September 6. June’s rescheduled 27th Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run weekend, the traditional Midwest off-road season kick-off, will take place at Crandon’s “Big House” September 25-27.

This will be the third race weekend in the inaugural 2020 Champ Off-Road season, following ERX Motor Park near Minneapolis, Minn. on July 10-11 and Dirt City Motor Plex in Lena, Wis., July 25-26. Originally planned for Bark River, Mich., the next race weekend will again take place at ERX on August 15-16.

“We have taken time this summer to study how race tracks around the Midwest have been able to successfully host fans,” said Crandon International Raceway President Cliff Flannery. “They do it by being creative and proactive. Our goal is to execute our 2020 races in a safe way, and we want to especially thank Champ Off-Road, ERX and Dirt City for leading the way back to racing this season.”

“Frankly, it’s an understatement to say that 2020 is difficult year to be an event promotor in today’s constantly shifting environment,” added Crandon International’s Marty Fiolka. “However, it’s the enthusiasm of our racers, fans and corporate partners that fuels our efforts and passion. Success in off-road racing is always about being persistent and never, ever giving up. The management at Crandon International shares that philosophy, and we have a solid plan to make our races a reality.”

Fans and teams will retain all of their original 2020 World Championship and Brush Run event camping, pitting admission and grandstand reservations. There is no refund policy, but reservation holders can transfer their admittance and Camp Crandon tickets to other fans if desired.

In addition to the 51st Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races on Labor Day weekend, unlimited 4-wheel drive Ultra4 class cars will take part in two special races, with one taking place Saturday night as the day’s finale. Pro short-course racers will compete the next day for a Crandon World Championship title and a big purse for the fifth annual Crandon World Cup.