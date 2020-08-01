Cameron keeps Acura on top in second Road America practice

Acura Team Penske’s class-leading momentum carried over from Friday as its drivers went 1-2 in Road America’s second WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice session. Dane Cameron’s Acura ARX-05 led the field as they completed qualifying simulations with a lap of 1m49.280s; the sister Acura of Ricky Taylor was close behind in second (+0.165s).

The defending race winners at Mazda Motorsports were third with Tristan Nunez in his RT24-P DPi, but well adrift of the leading Acura (+0.605s). Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani had the best to offer for Cadillac, albeit nearly one second behind Cameron with his DPi-V.R (+0.959s) in fourth.

In LMP2, PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport’s Simon Trummer paced the four-deep class in his ORECA 07-Gibson (1m52.618s), which created a fair bit of separation to DragonSpeed’s Ben Hanley (+0.581s) and Performance Tech Motorsports’ James French (+1.912s).

Corvette Racing’s recent strength was maintained in GT Le Mans with Oliver Gavin taking his C8.R to the top (2m00.987s). Porsche GT Team’s Fred Makowiecki wasn’t exactly close in his Porsche 911 RSR (+0.240s), and Corvette teammate Jordan Taylor (+0.318s) was farther back in third.

Speaking of streaks, AIM Vasser Sullivan’s pair of Lexus RC F GT3s have won the last two races and also went 1-2 in GT Daytona Saturday morning, led by home state favorite Aaron Telitz (2:05.691s). Frankie Montecalvo was a remote second in his AVS Lexus (+0.447s), and Robby Foley — who went for a wild ride after suffering brake failure in his BMW M6 GT3 — was able to post the third-fastest lap (+1.216s) before the crash.

The Turner Motorsport team has a considerable amount of damage to repair, and with just over three hours between the end of practice and start of qualifying, the BMW tuners will be busy trying to complete their work in rapid fashion.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying, 2:50 p.m. ET