Bamber set for NASCAR Xfinity debut on Daytona road course

New Zealand’s Earl Bamber, factory Porsche driver in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and two-time overall winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will make his long-awaited debut in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series in a Richard Childress Racing entry on the Daytona International Speedway road course on August 15.

The opportunity comes on Bamber’s second attempt to break into Xfinity Series competition, having come close to a road course ride a few years earlier before finally sealing the deal to drive the No. 21 RCR Chevy supported by KCMG.

“I’ve dreamed about competing in NASCAR my entire life, so I am so thankful to Richard Childress, KCMG and everyone who has played a role in creating this opportunity for me,” he said. “I know that RCR has a storied history of cultivating talent and will give me all of the tools I need to succeed. I’m looking forward to the race.”

The reigning IMSA GT Le Mans class champion has two Rolex 24 At Daytona podiums in Porsche 911 RSRs, and currently holds second in the GTLM standings ahead of Sunday’s 2h40m endurance race at Road America.