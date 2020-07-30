NASCAR adds chicane for Daytona road course

NASCAR has added a chicane to the layout for the Aug. 15-16 race weekend on the Daytona road course.

The chicane has been placed in the short chute off Turn 4 of the oval track as drivers head toward the tri-oval. It was added to slow the field down through the tri-oval and into Turn 1, a heavy braking area.

NASCAR is using the same layout drivers run at Daytona in the Rolex 24. With the chicane (pictured below), it will be 14 turns.

“NASCAR and its OEMs ran several simulations to determine the course layout and engine/aero package for the inaugural NASCAR race on the Daytona International Speedway road course,” said John Probst, senior vice president of racing innovation. “Due to the predicted high speeds and loads on the braking system, NASCAR will add a chicane off oval Turn 4 at Daytona and move to a high downforce 750 horsepower aero/engine package for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 16.

“We believe this will combine vehicle performance and safety to provide the best possible road course race for our fans.”

Additionally, NASCAR has prohibited drivers from competing in multiple races that weekend. It will keep those running for points in their respective series.

The Cup Series race will be 65 laps split into stages of 15/30/65. The Xfinity Series race will be 52 laps divided in 15/30/52. The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race will be 44 laps split into stages of 12/25/44.

“Daytona International Speedway is known for producing iconic moments in the history of NASCAR, and this will surely join that long list,” said track president Chip Wile. “Just when you thought the racing couldn’t get any more intense and interesting at the ‘World Center of Racing,’ it did. The Turn 4 chicane gives the drivers a final shot to make a pass coming to the famed finish line. The fans in the venue are going to be in for a treat on the Daytona Road course — just like the races on the old Daytona beach/road course that were put on by Bill France Sr. in the 1940s and ’50s.”