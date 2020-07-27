No Byrd entry for 2020 Indy 500

In a change from his recent practice, David Byrd will not field a dedicated entry for the Indianapolis 500.

The entrant’s most recent partnership at the Speedway came in 2019 with the Dale Coyne Racing with Byrd-Hollinger-Belardi Honda driven by James Davison, who stunned the field after qualifying 15th and finishing 12th in the race.

In 2018, Byrd partnered with A.J. Foyt Racing to run Davison at Indy, and outside of their relationship in IndyCar, the team owner and driver continue to race in a variety of championships.

“It’s been challenging year financially across our businesses to be able to run at Indy, so there won’t be a Byrd entry this year,”Byrd told RACER.

Although Byrd will not be funding a full entry for the Australian, he is keen to help in some capacity if a quality ride opens up for next month’s Indy 500.

“The downturn in the economy isn’t something we can ignore, but I am working to position James Davison in a car with a team if there’s a need to fill the grid,” he said.