IMSA confirms 32-car field for Road America

IMSA returns to one of its ancestral homes this weekend with the Road Race Showcase at Road America, where a 32-car WeatherTech SportsCar Championship field is ready for three days of action in Wisconsin. The Friday-Sunday event will feature a number of IMSA’s training series prior to the 2h40m feature is aired Sunday on NBCSN.

The WeatherTech Championship’s four classes are in action around the 4.0-mile road course with DPi (eight), GT Le Mans (six), LMP2 (five), and GT Daytona (13) closing the weekend for IMSA.

Entries in the first three classes remain consistent from the most recent round at Sebring; GTD is responsible for the increase from 29 total cars to 32. The growth is due to points being awarded for the full-season GTD championship at Road America, which Sebring did not offer.

In GTD, the twin Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3s are back after skipping Sebring, and Heart of Racing Team’s Aston Martin Vantage GT3 returns to competition after sitting out Sebring and the July 4 race at Daytona.

