The Week in IndyCar, July 23

Ed Carpenter Racing/Carlin Racing driver Conor Daly calls into The Week In IndyCar show to field questions submitted by NTT IndyCar Series fans via social media.

Among the topics covered, his pole at Iowa for the Carlin team in the No. 59 Chevy, the physical and mental toll taken after doing five hot races in 15 days, cleaning up his ‘party boy’ image, his friendship and rivalry with IndyCar championship Josef Newgarden, studying Scott Dixon’s driving, and casting the #LCQLeague movie are highlights of the Hoosier’s visit.