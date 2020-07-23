The Week in IndyCar, July 23
Cantrell/Motorsport Images
The Week in IndyCar, July 23
By
|
Marshall Pruett
53 minutes ago
Ed Carpenter Racing/Carlin Racing driver Conor Daly calls into The Week In IndyCar show to field questions submitted by NTT IndyCar Series fans via social media.
Among the topics covered, his pole at Iowa for the Carlin team in the No. 59 Chevy, the physical and mental toll taken after doing five hot races in 15 days, cleaning up his ‘party boy’ image, his friendship and rivalry with IndyCar championship Josef Newgarden, studying Scott Dixon’s driving, and casting the #LCQLeague movie are highlights of the Hoosier’s visit.
IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
