Lucas Oil Off Road Racing offers free live stream at Glen Helen Raceway

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series organizers have announced that coverage of this weekend’s season-opening doubleheader from Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernadino, Calif., will be streamed live online. In the absence of spectators at the opening two rounds of the championship, fans across the country will be given the opportunity to watch the action unfold free of charge via Facebook, as well as the Lucas Oil Racing TV subscription service.

“From the moment we knew our fans would have to miss out on the action at Glen Helen Raceway due to COVID-19, we began looking for a way in which we could still give our passionate audience the racing they deserve,” said Dave Wonser, Vice President of Brand Development. “These have been challenging times for everyone, but we’re doing all we can to get back on track and provide a sense of normalcy. In doing so we needed to make some sacrifices. Fortunately, that also meant there was an opportunity to facilitate some unique opportunities that serve the interest of the very people who support the sport of short course off road.”

Racing from Glen Helen will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on both Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26. Log onto the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series’ official Facebook page and follow the link to watch the free live stream. For subscribers of Lucas Oil Racing TV, simply sign in with the proper account login information, go to “Live Events” and click on the Glen Helen events to view the live stream.

Both options will include commentary from the Lucas Oil Racing TV broadcast team of host Brent Smith, analyst Jack Korpela and pit reporter Derek Pernesiglio. This trio will guide fans through all the unpredictable action on the track from all eight classes of competition.

The junior divisions of RZR 170, JR 2 Kart, and Mod Kart will take to the track first before giving way to the pro classes, beginning with Pro Lite and followed by Turbo UTV, Pro Buggy, and Production 1000 UTV. Each afternoon will conclude with Pro 2 action.

While viewers will be given the chance to watch all the action for free this weekend on Facebook, live coverage of the remaining rounds of the 2020 season will be exclusive to Lucas Oil Racing TV. For $6.99 per month, or $99 for the entire year, subscribers receive exclusive access to a wide array of live racing events, including the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, the annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Car Dirt Series, the Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car Series, and more.