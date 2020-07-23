Fast Learners Apply Here!

Ready to go racing? Or just looking to go fast? These performance driving schools are the perfect place to get in and get started.

Ron Fellows Performance Driving School

springmountainmotorsports.com // (800) 391-6891

Pahrump, NV

The Ron Fellows Performance Driving School is the “Official High Performance Driving School of Corvette.” Each program is designed for drivers of all experience levels and includes dynamic car control exercises, visual skill development and proper cornering techniques. Classroom sessions are brief, but informative.

The challenging curriculum and precision focused track time will provide improved driving confidence in yourself and the latest Corvette.

Cadillac V-Performance Academy

The Cadillac V-Performance Academy is an exclusive opportunity to test the motorsports pedigree of the CTS-V and ATS-V on one of the nation’s most demanding race tracks.

The program is designed to assist V-Series owners in mastering their vehicle’s immense power and capabilities, while expanding their driving skillset.

Allen Berg Racing Schools

allenbergracingschools.com // (888) 722-3220

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, CA

ABRS operates one-, two- and three-day formula car racing programs using authentic Formula racecars at the iconic Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. Operated by former Formula 1 driver Allen Berg, ABRS utilizes carbon fiber chassis with race slicks and wings, along with use of GoPro cameras and AIM data systems for driver analysis. Programs operate with a ratio of two drivers for each coach. ABRS works with drivers at all experience levels – from experienced racers to novice road drivers.

• At the start of each day, Allen Berg personally conducts an early morning track walk for all participants.

• 2- & 3-day programs are SCCA accredited for licensing.

AREA 27 / CAMARO DRIVING ACADEMY

area27.ca/camaroacademy // (236) 488-0027

OLIVER, B.C., CANADA

The Camaro Driving Academy, at Area 27, is setting a new standard in high-performance driver education. The Academy’s curriculum is designed to give you the right tools to master every corner.

Motorsports enthusiasts of all experience levels have an opportunity to drive on Canada’s most exclusive and technical circuit.

Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School

frankhawley.com // (866) 480-7223

Multiple Locations

Learn from the best! Novice and experienced drivers will benefit from Frank’s renowned classroom sessions on how to “improve personal performance.” Learn how to mentally prepare, perform at the highest level, improve focus and block out distraction on the track and in your life.

You’ll learn so much more than how to drive in the competition license program. Or experience the excitement and thrill of side-by-side racing in the Dragster Adventure program. Great for individuals, groups or company outings. Classes are held across the country.

Kaizen Autosport

kaizenautosport.com/racing-school // (919) 741-7151

Virginia International Raceway, VA

Kaizen Autosport offers an array of driving options at VIR, including high performance driving experiences, driver development, and a full competition racing school. Our racing school is an excellent place to obtain your full competition SCCA and SVRA racing licenses, or just become a better HPDE track driver. Our racing school is unique in that drivers can choose to bring their own car or select from our wide variety of cars, including formula, prototype and GT. We offer three different programs.

Level 1 Licensing 2-day course focuses on car control, weight transfer techniques, racing protocols, situational awareness drills, and five hours of track time with lots of practice starts and races. Level 2 Advanced 2-day course is for experienced drivers wanting to reduce lap times, with intense focus on overtaking drills, corner entry and exit speed optimization, plus wheel-to-wheel racing with instructors.

Level 3 Masters 3-day course combines level 1 and 2 with over nine hours of track time on two different track configurations to challenge even the best. Located in a beautiful facility in the paddock at VIR, we offer the perfect setting to learn and go fast.

LevelUp Racing School

levelupracingschool.com // (920) 838-6612

Road America, Road Atlanta, Roebling Road and More

Our instructors have pedigrees from the top levels of motorsport, including the Rolex 24 At Daytona and Twelve Hours of Sebring (class and overall) winners, factory drivers and race team owners with decades of teaching experience, and have been called the best in the world.

Schools are at Road America, Road Atlanta, Roebling Road, and more, using Spec Miatas. SCCA accredited.

MSR Houston

msrhouston.com/schools/competition // (281) 369-0677

Angleton, TX

For over 13 years, the MSR Houston Competition School has trained hundreds of amateur racers. We teach the fundamentals of race craft with on-track experience so that you leave the school ready to race.

Each day of the three-day curriculum mixes interactive instruction with on-track sessions led by our instructors, all competition-licensed active racers. You hone your skills by going wheel to wheel with other drivers in practice races. Graduates are eligible for an SCCA Competition License.

MSR Houston is conveniently located only 35 minutes south of downtown Houston. The rate for the three-day school is $1,750 with your own racecar, or $3,850 for both the school and rental of either a Gen 2 Spec Racer Ford or Spec Miata. Additionally, Gen 3 Spec Racer Fords are also available for $4,200 including the school.

Go 4 It Racing Schools

go4itservices.com // (303) 666-4113

Louisville, CO

The school is open seven days a week, year round. It is an SCCA Full Competition License-issuing school offering driver coaching, corporate events, transportation, vehicle development, and arrive-and-drive solutions. It operates at multiple tracks and uses championship winning racecars – or use your own.

Since 1985, Pettiford’s Go 4 It Racing Schools’ mission has been to be the best in quality private instruction for cars, motorcycles, trucks and RVs. It specializes in basic instruction through full competition, utilizing one-on-one instruction and teaching you “the sequence” and strategy that the world’s top drivers use, at your own speed.

Porsche Track Experience USA

porschedriving.com // (770) 290-7000

Barber Motorsports Park, AL

• The most intensive and comprehensive curriculums available: Participants are exposed to the most refined training methods and technology available. We offer introductory courses up to advanced racing classes.

• Professional Instructors: Learn skills from past and current champions experienced in all aspects of the sport. All PTX instructors are top professional drivers, certified by Porsche and led by racing legend Hurley Haywood.

• A fleet of over 50 new Porsche vehicles: PTX offers the opportunity to experience all currently available Porsche models, including the 911 Turbo S.

• More track time: At PTX, we believe the best place to learn is behind the wheel.

• Barber Motorsports Park: The exciting and challenging 2.38-mile race track offers 16 turns and over 80 feet of elevation changes. An excellent classroom!

Primal Racing

primal.racing // (770) 573-1010

Atlanta Motorsports Park, GA

Primal Racing is an SCCA-accredited racing school offering beginner and advanced programs showcasing the power and the performance of the Radical SR1.

Based at Atlanta Motorsports Park, the USA’s premier training facility, Primal Racing offers drivers the unique opportunity to hone their craft on the country’s most technical road circuit while enjoying world-class country club hospitality.

Waterford Hills

waterfordhills.com // drschool@waterfordhills.com

Clarkston, MI

Looking for an affordable and proven SCCA accredited racing school? The Waterford Hills Road Racing (WHRRI) competition driving school is designed for drivers wishing to compete in wheel-to-wheel racing.

For more than 60 years, WHRRI has been the launching pad for many SCCA National Champions. Offering a strong focus on safety, communication, car control, passing, starts and more, it is the only SCCA accredited school in SCCA’s Great Lakes Division.

Upon successful completion of the school, you will have earned your SCCA Novice Permit and may race in hundreds of races across the nation. The school’s track is also one of America’s most historic.

Skip Barber Racing School

skipbarber.com // (866) 932-1949

COTA, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, CTMP, World Wide Technology Raceway, Lime Rock Park, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Road Atlanta, Sebring

With international racing experience, celebrated skill, and the strong belief that competitive racecar driving is teachable, Skip Barber founded his legendary racing school in 1975. Since that first class, over 350,000 students have become racers and champions. In fact, Skip Barber graduates made up almost half of the starting grid of the 2019 Indianapolis 500.

Today, we are the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company. We offer driving and racing schools at nine of the finest tracks in America, create imaginative OEM programs that elevate the finest automotive marques, and produce corporate programs that build teamwork and recognize great achievement.

There is no driving experience that rivals the Skip Barber Racing School. The Skip Barber Racing Series will race at several SRO America events during 2020.

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club

springmountainmotorsports.com // (800) 391-6891

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club is a state-of-the-art racing facility and exclusive motorsports country club located just 55 miles west of Las Vegas. With more than six miles of challenging race track and resort-style amenities, it’s the home of the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School, Cadillac V-Performance Academy and SM Racing.

Spring Mountain delivers a world-class experience to driving enthusiasts of all levels.