Zanardi moved to rehabilitation center

After being brought out of his medically-induced coma, Alex Zanardi has been moved to a rehabilitation center in Italy to continue his recovery from severe head injuries suffered last month.

The two-time CART champion and four-time Paralympic gold medalist was injured on June 19 while competing in a hand cycle event after colliding with a truck. He underwent three operations for facial and head injuries and was put into a coma for more than a month before being awakened last week.

Zanardi’s neurological condition has now improved to the point that has allowed him to be discharged to a specialized rehabilitation center.

“Our professionals remain at the disposal of this extraordinary person and his family for the further stages of clinical, diagnostic and therapeutic development,” said Valtere Giovannini, general manager of the company that runs the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital.

“The athlete spent over a month in our hospital: he underwent three delicate surgeries and showed a path of stability of his clinical conditions and vital parameters that allowed the reduction and suspension of sedation, and the consequent possibility of to be transferred to a facility for the necessary neuro-rehabilitation.”

The popular 53-year-old Italian became an inspiration with his amazing comeback from losing both legs in an IndyCar race in 2001, and conquered hand cycling as well as touring cars.