NASCAR to discuss Texas incident with Houff

NASCAR officials plan to talk with StarCom Racing rookie Quin Houff this week about the accident that was triggered when he tried to pit at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Houff brought out a caution on lap 306 when he went from the middle to bottom lane in Turns 3 and 4, colliding with fellow rookie Christopher Bell and Matt DiBenedetto. Houff then spun and crashed off Turn 4 and did not finish the race. The caution altered the outcome of the race and ruined the day for Bell, who suffered damage, and DiBenedetto, who had been running inside the top 10.

Houff, who was running nine laps behind the leaders at the time, admitted in a video posted on Twitter Sunday evening that he made a mistake, and said his No. 00 team called him to pit road too late.

“I think nobody could argue that it was a very poor decision,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Yes, we do review every incident of every race. We didn’t speak to the driver (Sunday) night, but we will before we get going again at Kansas. Got to do better than that.

“Racing incident, things are going to happen. Every decision that is made out on the racetrack is an instantaneous, spur-of-the-moment decision, but I think that nobody could argue that it wasn’t a poor one.”