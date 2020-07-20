2020 LOORRS gets extensive live stream and network coverage

The 2020 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO which launches July 25-26 will get more than 100 total hours of coverage thanks to a multi-network partnership between CBS, CBS Sports Network, MAVTV Motorsports Network, and Lucas Oil Racing TV.

A notable recent addition to the 2020 broadcast package will be exclusive live stream coverage of every series round on Lucas Oil Racing TV. Beginning with the season’s first event at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, Calif. (where, sadly, the track will not be open to fans), subscribers can watch the action unfold in all eight classes in real time at every event.

Complementing the streaming package is an impressive broadcast schedule across the CBS, CBS Sports and MAVTV Motorsports networks. CBS will highlight the network coverage by focusing on the truck classes Pro Lite and Pro 2, featuring eight one hour telecasts over the course of the season.

All five pro classes will be part of the CBS Sports and MAVTV Motorsports broadcasts, with both networks covering every event, combining multiple episodes from each race weekend into a series of hour-long telecasts.

“This is an impressively dynamic broadcast package for the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, and we’re thrilled to have so many opportunities to bring this truly incredible sport to our fans all across the country,” said Tom Fredrickson, COO of Lucas Oil Products, Inc. “In the midst of so much uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic, we are incredibly fortunate to have a loyal team of networks and a seamless partnership amongst all of them that will allow us to reach the largest audience possible. Whether it’s on your phone, your computer, or on your television screen, it’s going to be hard to miss the spectacular action of short course off road during the 2020 season.”

