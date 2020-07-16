Zanardi to be brought out of induced coma

Doctors have began the process of bringing Alex Zanardi out of an induced coma as part of ongoing treatment for injuries sustained in a hand cycling accident in June.

The two-time CART champion and four-time Paralympic gold medalist has been under medical sedation since suffering serious head and facial injuries in a collision with a truck near the Tuscan town of Siena during a race on June 19. He has undergone a series of surgical procedures since.

“The health management, in agreement with the family, reports that the progressive reduction of sedo-analgesia has been started,” read a translation of a bulletin issued by the Siena University Hospital on Thursday.

“Following the reduction of sedation, it will take a few days for further evaluations on the patient by the multidisciplinary team that takes care of the athlete to allow any continuation of his therapeutic and rehabilitative path.

“Currently, the cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters remain stable, the neurological picture remains serious and the prognosis remains confidential. Further information on Alex Zanardi’s health condition will be released next week in agreement with the family.”