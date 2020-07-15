Cassidy to replace Bird at Envision Virgin

One day after announcing that it was splitting with Sam Bird at the end of the current ABB Formula E Championship season, Envision Virgin Racing has confirmed his replacement: Nick Cassidy. The 25-year-old New Zealander, reigning champion of Japan’s Super Formula series, will join the team for the 2020/2021 season of the all-electric open-wheel series alongside the returning Robin Frijns.

Cassidy tested for Envision Virgin at Formula E’s rookie test back in March in Marrakesh, where he set the pace with a new lap record his first time in the car.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be joining Formula E and Envision Virgin Racing from next season,” said Cassidy, whose stint in Japanese national racing has already earned him a ‘triple crown’ of titles in F3, Super GT and Super Formula. “The team is one of the most successful on the grid, have a great setup and facilities, and have continually impressed me since I joined them for the rookie test. All drivers know the depth and quality of the field in Formula E is among the best in the world, so it is great to be adding my name to this roster.

“Racing in Japan has been an amazing experience and I’m fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve so much in a short space of time, but I feel it’s now time for the next challenge in my career and I’m very much looking forward to doing that with Envision Virgin Racing and Formula E.”

The team’s managing director, Sylvain Filippi said: “As a team, it is always important to look ahead to ensure our long-term success. In Nick we know we have a very ambitious, capable driver with raw talent, speed and racecraft, as well as an impressive track record for his age. From his short time with us we are confident – together with Robin Frijns – we have two drivers that can compete at the sharp end to win championships.”

The 2019/2020 Formula E season has been on hiatus since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will conclude with three doubleheaders taking place in August at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport.