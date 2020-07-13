Brawn expecting positive COVID-19 tests in F1 despite clean start

Formula 1’s Ross Brawn is certain the sport will see some positive tests for COVID-19 despite the completely clean start it has had to the delayed 2020 season.

As of Thursday at the Styrian Grand Prix, the sport had carried out more than 10,000 tests on drivers, teams and personnel as part of the racing restart, and the first two rounds returned zero positive results. The FIA and F1 will make the results of its testing public every seven days, and F1 managing director of motor sport Ross Brawn said he expects there to be occasions when personnel test positive, but that the sport is well-placed to react.

“It’s astonishing we have managed to get through the whole weekend, for the second successive time, with a clean bill of negative tests,” he said. “There will be positive tests, I’m sure of it. When we do get those positive tests, we have to make sure we deal with them in the correct and proper fashion to minimize the impact they have on F1.

“It’s been a fantastic start. Everyone is so pleased and relieved that we have got the season going. Given the pandemic has affected countries in different ways, we have to be flexible during the next six months, but we have a reasonable program ahead of us and from the example of the first two races, we can have a fantastically exciting grand prix season.”

While F1 has set its own guidelines to ensure racing could restart safely, the sport is also having to adhere to strict regulations in Hungary for the next race, with all UK and non-EU citizens being confined solely to their hotels or the track throughout their stay in the country or facing huge fines and potential imprisonment.