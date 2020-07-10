Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Hamburger & French Fry Show, Early July Edition

Image by Dole/Motorsport Images

Sebastien Bourdais and Marshall Pruett recap the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races held on the Fourth of July where the JDC-Miller Motorsports driver and teammate Joao Barbosa earned their second consecutive podium of the year in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R, and followed all of the IndyCar sessions at the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course.

Bourdais also answers a handful of listener questions, which proves to be rather entertaining and possibly a bit too revealing…

