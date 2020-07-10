The Hamburger & French Fry Show, Early July Edition

Sebastien Bourdais and Marshall Pruett recap the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races held on the Fourth of July where the JDC-Miller Motorsports driver and teammate Joao Barbosa earned their second consecutive podium of the year in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R, and followed all of the IndyCar sessions at the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course.

Bourdais also answers a handful of listener questions, which proves to be rather entertaining and possibly a bit too revealing…