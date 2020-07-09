NASCAR adds underglow lighting for All-Star Race

This year’s edition of the NASCAR All-Star Race will once more have a unique feel around it with confirmation cars will have underglow lighting.

All cars locked into the All-Star Race on July 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway will feature the lighting.

Chip Ganassi Racing grabbed the attention of the NASCAR community when its two cars showed up in Nashville for the awards banquet with lights under their vehicles for the burnout event. Kurt Busch had green lights on his No. 1 Chevrolet for sponsor Monster Energy while the lights on the No. 42 Chevrolet were blue for Credit One Bank.

When the Ganassi cars rolled in Nashville with lights under their cars it was an attention-getter and cool. So in a season where anything goes, All-Star Race here they come | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/vjucxcQLzG — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) July 9, 2020

The underglow lights are the latest one-race experiment NASCAR has announced for the All-Star Race.

In addition to the race being moved from Charlotte to Bristol, officials will also use the choose cone rule. While there won’t be a physical object on track, when drivers get to a designated area, they will be able to choose if they want to restart on the inside or outside lane.

Paint schemes for the All-Star Race will also feature the car’s door number pushed toward the rear wheel. Doing so will give sponsors the chance to utilize a different space on the car.

Eligibility for the All-Star Race is drivers who have won a point race in 2019 or ’20; drivers who have won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete full-time; and drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship and compete full-time.

Drivers who have clinched a spot in the All-Star Race: Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman, and Martin Truex Jr.

Those trying to race their way into the All-Star Race will compete in the All-Star Open at 7 p.m. ET, July 15. The All-Star Race will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET.