COTA MotoGP, MotoAmerica races cancelled

Circuit of The Americas announced today that its Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP championship round, scheduled for November 13-15, has been been cancelled due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cancellation of the event, which originally had been scheduled for April but postponed by the pandemic, was confirmed by the track on social media. COTA confirmed plans for the race to return on April 16-18, 2021, however.

Along with MotoGP, MotoAmerica also confirmed that it will not be racing at COTA in 2020.

“It’s a shame that we have to cancel the MotoAmerica round at COTA,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “The race is a highlight of our schedule and it’s always good to combine our efforts with Dorna to put on a great show in Austin. COVID-19 has made it virtually impossible for the MotoGP series to travel to the U.S. so we fully understand the issues they are facing in 2020. We look forward to returning to COTA with MotoGP in 2021. In the meantime, we are working on a solution to find a replacement round as we continue to strive towards having a 20-race Superbike Series.”

The COTA round was scheduled to be the MotoAmerica HONOS Superbike Series finale.

The 2020 MotoAmerica Series continues with round three of the championship at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, July 31-August 2.