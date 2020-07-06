NASCAR responds to Trump's Wallace tweet

Nearly seven hours after President Donald Trump used Twitter to demand an apology from Darrell Wallace Jr. over what he described as a ‘hoax’ relating to the noose discovered at Talladega last month, NASCAR issued a statement saying it stands with its driver.

“We are proud to have Bubba Wallace in the NASCAR family and we commend his courage and leadership,” read the statement. “NASCAR continues to stand tall with Bubba, our competitors and everyone who makes our sport welcoming and inclusive for all racing fans.”

Neither the President himself, nor subsequent comments made during Monday afternoon’s White House press briefing, were mentioned. The statement follows those already released by Andrew Murstein, co-owner of Richard Petty Motorsports, and Wallace, as well as the support Wallace has once again received from those within the sport on social media.

Said Murstein, “I find it hard to believe that the President would send out such a misinformed tweet. Perhaps one of his staff did it without his knowledge or he doesn’t know the facts. After all of the information that has come out regarding the noose incident, such a late, misinformed, and factually incorrect statement seems completely unwarranted, especially after the photo came out. I could of course go on and on, but a picture is worth a thousand words. Bubba has reacted in a truthful, professional, level headed and positive manner. The NASCAR community, and those in the know all stand by him.”

To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

Trumped tweeted early Monday morning: “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

The ratings claim was also refuted by a Fox Sports executive, who pointed to an 8% jump in NASCAR’s ratings since the series returned from its pandemic-enforced shutdown in May.