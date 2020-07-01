Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, July 1, with Mike Shank

Image by Levitt/Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, July 1, with Mike Shank

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, July 1, with Mike Shank

By 30 minutes ago

By |

NTT IndyCar Series team owner Mike Shank returns to The Week In IndyCar show to answer listener questions that range from silly to serious.

Episode Time Stamps For Select Topics:

  1. How has Meyer Shank Racing survived financially during COVID-19? (starts at 2m02s)
  2. When will AJ Allmendinger drive an MSR Indy car? (14m16s)
  3. Eating ‘Hardcore’ Jack Harvey’s baked goods (19m10s)
  4. Favorite SiriusXM channels (19m35s)
  5. More tales from failed 2012 IndyCar entry attempt (22m40s)
  6. Changes to doing B2B deals in a lockdown (27m06s)
  7. Should all Indy 500 entrants be given a pass in qualifying during a compromised year? (32m06s)
  8. Mike’s favorite Acura and Honda products (36m47s)

, IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home