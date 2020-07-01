Racing on TV, July 3-5

ABOVE: The IndyCar portion of the historic IndyCar/NASCAR Indy weekend on BBC airs Saturday.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

MotorTrendOnDemand.com

SRO-america.com

SCCA.com

Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.

Trans Am media app (click here for download info)

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, July 3

Austrian GP practice 1 4:55-6:30am Austrian GP practice 2 8:55-10:30am Indianapolis practice 1130-1:00pm Indianapolis qualifying 4:30-6:00pm

Saturday, July 4

Austrian GP practice 3 5:55-7:00am Austrian GP qualifying 8:55-10:00am Indianapolis warm-up 9:00-9:30am Austria Race 1 10:45am Indianapolis GP 12:00-2:00pm Daytona qualifying 1:55-3:00pm Indianapolis 3:00-5:00pm Daytona race 6:00-9:00pm

Sunday, July 5

Austria Race 2 5:10am Austrian GP race 1 9:00-11:00am Indianapolis 4-8pm



Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

