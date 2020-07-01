Racing on TV, July 3-5

ABOVE: The IndyCar portion of the historic IndyCar/NASCAR Indy weekend on BBC airs Saturday.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, July 3
|Austrian GP practice 1
|4:55-6:30am
|
|Austrian GP practice 2
|8:55-10:30am
|
|Indianapolis practice
|1130-1:00pm
|
|Indianapolis qualifying
|4:30-6:00pm
|
Saturday, July 4
|Austrian GP practice 3
|5:55-7:00am
|
|Austrian GP qualifying
|8:55-10:00am
|
|Indianapolis warm-up
|9:00-9:30am
|
|Austria Race 1
|10:45am
|
|Indianapolis GP
|12:00-2:00pm
|
|Daytona qualifying
|1:55-3:00pm
|
|Indianapolis
|3:00-5:00pm
|
|Daytona race
|6:00-9:00pm
|
Sunday, July 5
|Austria Race 2
|5:10am
|
|Austrian GP race 1
|9:00-11:00am
|
|Indianapolis
|4-8pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments