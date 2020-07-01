Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, July 3-5

Scott LePage/Motorsports Images

Racing on TV, July 3-5

TV

Racing on TV, July 3-5

By 2 hours ago

By |

ABOVE: The IndyCar portion of the historic IndyCar/NASCAR Indy weekend on BBC airs Saturday.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, July 3

Austrian GP practice 1 4:55-6:30am

Austrian GP practice 2 8:55-10:30am

Indianapolis practice 1130-1:00pm

Indianapolis qualifying 4:30-6:00pm

Saturday, July 4

Austrian GP practice 3 5:55-7:00am

Austrian GP qualifying 8:55-10:00am

Indianapolis warm-up 9:00-9:30am

Austria Race 1 10:45am

Indianapolis GP 12:00-2:00pm

Daytona qualifying 1:55-3:00pm

Indianapolis 3:00-5:00pm

Daytona race 6:00-9:00pm

Sunday, July 5

Austria Race 2 5:10am

Austrian GP race 1 9:00-11:00am

Indianapolis 4-8pm


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

TV

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home