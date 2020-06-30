The Week In IndyCar, June 30, Listener Q&A

It’s another packed episode of The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, all driven by questions submitted via social media.
A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 12m30s mark in the episode):
“Wanted to get your opinion on the Indy 500 still being blacked out in Central Indiana even though they’re capping the attendance to 50%, which essentially assures a sellout. Is there any reason why they are doing this during a time where it could be a morale booster during the pandemic? I would see it as a massive middle finger if I were a Central Indiana resident. Am I misreading the situation?”
“Looking back over the last 10 years, the number of women drivers at the Indy 500 has dwindled, and will possibly be none this year (I understand Pippa Mann is struggling to get a ride). In 2010, five women were entered (Danica Patrick, Sarah Fisher, Ana Beatriz, Simona de Silvestro, and Milka Duno). Over the next 3 years 4 women entered the 500 each year. What has gone wrong?”
“Pick one NBA player that you think would make a good IndyCar driver. #MePersonally, I think Tim Duncan would be good a IndyCar driver. If they could fit him into one.”
“Let’s say I build a time machine, go back and win a ton of money sports betting and then take a small portion to start a CART team with Honda engines, Reynard chassis, Firestone tires and I employ Buddy Lazier and my team has an operating budget and engineering talent of a Team Green or Forsythe? I run ’95-’98 with this setup, what is Buddy’s best championship finish? 5th? 10th? 15th?”
Comments