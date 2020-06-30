Karam, Pigot boost GMR GP IMS road course entry

The NTT IndyCar Series will go racing again Saturday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with 26 cars. The spike in entries comes as a result of multiple part-time entries joining the grid at the combined IndyCar and NASCAR weekend at IMS.

Of note, the new collaboration between Citrone/Buhl Autosport and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will add a third car to the RLLR squad for Spencer Pigot in the Honda-powered No. 45. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing makes its long-awaited IndyCar return outside of Indy 500 activities with Sage Karam, who will pilot the No. 24 Wix Filters Chevy.

“I've been going to the shop about three days a week, getting to know all the crew members better, get comfortable in the car, practicing pit stops, and etc.” — @SpencerPigot on his return to @IndyCar at the #IndyGP Today’s pit stop practice. 👇🏼@CitroneBuhl | #IndyCar 🏎 pic.twitter.com/yZ68DZBUoG — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (@RLLracing) June 30, 2020

After Tony Kanaan opened for the team in Texas, A.J. Foyt Racing’s Dalton Kellett will make his IndyCar debut in the No. 14 Chevy which wears the same branding from his family’s K-Line company seen during his years spent training on the Road To Indy.

The only negative on the GMR GP entry list is found with Carlin Racing, which was unable to secure funding for its second entry to complement Max Chilton’s No. 59 Gallagher Chevy.

Across the 26 entries, 15 are powered by Honda and 11 are partnered with Chevy.

Practice begins on Friday with a single session from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET, and is followed by qualifying for the 80-lap event from 4:30-5:45 p.m. A 30-minute warmup is scheduled for Saturday morning from 9:00-9:30 a.m., and the race starts at noon.