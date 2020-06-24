Racing on TV, June 27-28

ABOVE: Trans Am returns to live racing at Mid-Ohio, with streaming via YouTube or the Trans Am App.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

MotorTrendOnDemand.com

SRO-america.com

SCCA.com

Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.

Trans Am media app (click here for download info)

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Saturday, June 27

Pocono 12:30-2:00pm Mid-Ohio TA 1:25-2:30pm YouTube/

Trans Am App Road America 2-3pm Pocono 1 3:30-6:30pm

Sunday, June 28

Pocono 12:30-2:30pm Mid-Ohio TA2 1:45-2:50pm YouTube/

Trans Am App Road America 2:30-3:30pm Pocono 2 4-7pm



Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

