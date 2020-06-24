Racing on TV, June 27-28

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by Chris Clark

ABOVE: Trans Am returns to live racing at Mid-Ohio, with streaming via YouTube or the Trans Am App.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Saturday, June 27

Pocono 12:30-2:00pm

Mid-Ohio TA 1:25-2:30pm

YouTube/
Trans Am App
Road America 2-3pm

Pocono 1 3:30-6:30pm

Sunday, June 28

Pocono 12:30-2:30pm

Mid-Ohio TA2 1:45-2:50pm

YouTube/
Trans Am App
Road America 2:30-3:30pm

Pocono 2 4-7pm


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

