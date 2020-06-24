Racing on TV, June 27-28

ABOVE: Trans Am returns to live racing at Mid-Ohio, with streaming via YouTube or the Trans Am App.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Saturday, June 27
|Pocono
|12:30-2:00pm
|
|Mid-Ohio TA
|1:25-2:30pm
|
YouTube/
|Road America
|2-3pm
|
|Pocono 1
|3:30-6:30pm
|
Sunday, June 28
|Pocono
|12:30-2:30pm
|
|Mid-Ohio TA2
|1:45-2:50pm
|
YouTube/
|Road America
|2:30-3:30pm
|
|Pocono 2
|4-7pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
